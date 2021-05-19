Darlington County School District hires new HR director

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District announced today that Chuck Miller will be the district’s new executive director of human resources. The Darlington County Board of Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation Monday night.
Miller, who is currently the district’s director of personnel, will step into the position when longtime DCSD educator and Human Resources administrator Dr. B. Jane Hursey retires at the end of June.
Superintendent Tim Newman said the district will miss Hursey’s wisdom, but he believes Miller can fill her shoes.
“Dr. Hursey has been a stalwart in our Human Resources department and will be greatly missed,” Newman said. “We are fortunate that Mr. Miller has had the opportunity to work side-by-side with Dr. Hursey for the past 15 months. I am certain that Mr. Miller will build upon the prior successes in our Human Resources department. Mr. Miller’s extensive experience in the Darlington County School District as a teacher and as an administrator will serve him well in his new role.”
As executive director of Human Resources, Miller will develop and implement all district human resources management functions. He will plan, direct and oversee employee recruitment and selection, employee relations, compensation and benefits, training and development, legal compliance, policy and procedures and performance management. He will also assist the superintendent in the development of strategic planning, policy development and implementation of objectives.
Miller commended the district’s teachers and staff as he described his outlook for the district’s future.
“It is an honor to be able to serve the Darlington County School District in this capacity,” Miller said. “We employ the best teachers and staff in the state, and I look forward to supporting them in all that they do to ensure a safe, productive learning environment for our students. Our best days lie ahead of us, and I am thrilled to be a part of the DCSD family as we venture forward.”
Miller began his education career in the Darlington County School District as a substitute teacher in 1996. Two years later he became a fourth grade teacher at St. John’s Elementary School, where he served until 2007. Miller also spent time as an assistant football coach at Darlington High School. In 2005, he began working as a part-time instructor for the district’s Adult Education program.
In 2008, the district named Miller the facilitator of special programs for Darlington County Adult Education. There he served various roles, including GED instructor for the Under 18 Program, a computer skills instructor and the coordinator for the South Carolina Virtual School Program.
In 2012, the Darlington County Board of Education named Miller the director of Darlington-Lee Adult Education. Since, he has served as an adjunct professor at the College of Charleston and the district’s interim pupil personnel supervisor.
In February of 2020, Miller became the district’s director of personnel, working hand-in-hand with the assistant superintendent of human resources.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Francis Marion University and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.
A Darlington County native, Miller is a deacon at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill. He also serves as the chairman of the board for Rubicon Family Counseling Services.