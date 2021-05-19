Darlington County School District hires new HR director

Miller commended the district’s teachers and staff as he described his outlook for the district’s future.

“It is an honor to be able to serve the Darlington County School District in this capacity,” Miller said. “We employ the best teachers and staff in the state, and I look forward to supporting them in all that they do to ensure a safe, productive learning environment for our students. Our best days lie ahead of us, and I am thrilled to be a part of the DCSD family as we venture forward.”

Miller began his education career in the Darlington County School District as a substitute teacher in 1996. Two years later he became a fourth grade teacher at St. John’s Elementary School, where he served until 2007. Miller also spent time as an assistant football coach at Darlington High School. In 2005, he began working as a part-time instructor for the district’s Adult Education program.

In 2008, the district named Miller the facilitator of special programs for Darlington County Adult Education. There he served various roles, including GED instructor for the Under 18 Program, a computer skills instructor and the coordinator for the South Carolina Virtual School Program.