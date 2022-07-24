Darlington County Sheriff's Office hosts second year of summer camp

HARTSVILLE – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Camp brought more than 80 students together for a week of crafts, games, sports, and interaction with others their own age.

Camp was held July 18-22 in Hartsville at Emmanuel Christian School.

“It has really been a fun week,” said Joyce Coe-Everett. She is the community outreach officer for the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. “Our camp this week was fun and exciting.”

Coe-Everett said they had a full and busy week. Activities included a presentation by the Darlington High School Drum Line.

“The Hartsville High football team came out, and they did plays with all the kids,” she said. “We had the Claflin STEM truck come out and show the kids how to do robots. We had the Civil Air Patrol; they came out and set up different tables for the kids to learn how to build rockets.”

Clemson Extension provided a nutritional program. She said 911 emergency personnel gave a program on what to do in an emergency. The Red Cross and the Darlington County Library were also among those who presented programs.

Coe-Everett said they had a vehicle day where several other law enforcement agencies brought out their vehicles. SLED brought a helicopter out, she said.

“And we had our canines,” Coe-Everett said.

Some of the participants weighed in on their favorite part of camp.

Janaisha Gainey said her favorite part was when they all got together, having fun and no drama.

“I like the arts and crafts,” said Ayannah Graham, who was attending camp for the first time.

She said she was impressed with how they were taught to make rockets.

“Making friend and having fun is what I liked,” Zoey Jenkins said.

“Making friends,” Evie Gorman agreed.

Lt. Michael Hamlin with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said this was the second year of camp, and they provided kids with lots of different activities.

He said they try to build a relationship with the students and let them know that law enforcement is human, too.

He said they want the youth to know law enforcement officers are someone they can come to and talk with, and it is not always about being in trouble.

Hamlin said the camp was Sheriff James Hudson’s idea. He said Hudson wanted them to get back in the community and do something with the youth.

Hamlin said there were 89 youth, boys and girls, who signed up to attend camp this summer. The camp was for students ages 6-12.

Coe-Everett said they averaged about 75 each day, and that was their goal. She said the first year of camp they started out with 25 campers, but by the end of the week, they had about 50 attendees.

Coe-Everett said older students who want to attend helped out as counselors.

Other individuals came out to help, including Rep. Robert Williams and his wife, Janice.

Williams said what made the camp special was the way the kids came together to work and play. He said they were forging relationships and learning to interact with others in a positive way.

Williams said a lot of these kids are latch-key kids who will go back to their homes and stay until school starts. He said they will have little interaction with others their own age.

His wife said it was about educating them. She said getting to work with the kids during the summer was special.

Janice Williams said it was great to see these children running around and playing outside.

The Williamses volunteered all week.

Bonnie Wilkes spent her week off helping out as the camp nurse. She said there were a few scrapes and ice packs brought out, but for the most part, everything went smoothly.

Wilkes’ husband was in law enforcement, and she said it so important for children to see them in a friendly environment and learn not to be afraid of police officers.

Ernie Boyd with the Hartsville Rotary Club also came out on Friday to spend time with the campers.

Coe-Everett said the purpose of the game was to let children interact with other children and to get to know law enforcement as a friend in a fun atmosphere.

Rick Fountain and Carolyn Bruce were in charge of sports and games.

On Friday, High Hill Baptist Church Pastor Randy James came out with an ice truck and made snow cones for everyone. He was assisted by Kylee Shearon.

Summer Break Café of Marion delivered meals to the camp all week.

Each day, a pastor started the day for camp.

Clark Ballard, principal of Emmanuel Christian School, said they were glad to be able to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a place to hold the youth camp.

“It is a great opportunity for us,” he said.

And he said this was a great way for the Sheriff’s Office to get out in the community and bridge the gap with its youth.