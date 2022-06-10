Historic markers will be part of the 250th celebration of the American Revolution

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission spent Friday in Hartsville discussing plans for the state’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. The meeting was held in the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Board Room in the Center Theater.

Mayor Casey Hancock and Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Andrews welcomed the commission members to Hartsville.

Commission Chairman Charles Baxley said they are dedicated to telling stories of South Carolina’s part in the American Revolution that have never been told before – stories of women, stories of children, stories of enslaved people, stories of native Americans, because they were all in South Carolinians during the American Revolution. He said they hope to tell these stories on the sites where they actually happened and give people the opportunity to come to South Carolina and walk where their ancestors walked, at least figuratively in their shoes, and see how hot is in the summer in South Carolina without air conditioning.

Bill Davis, vice chair, reported on trying to get all counties in South Carolina to form committees and a resolution passed. He said every county except one has been contacted. He said his committee has not had any negative comments about what they are trying to do.

Heather Hawkins spoke briefly about a grants program. They are planning to give $3,000 grants to counties who apply and have passed resolutions.

Seven counties have already done their paper work for the County 250 Organizing grant process – Anderson, Berkeley, Beaufort, Cherokee, Darlington, Laurens and Oconee.

Baxley said they are committed to helping counties fill out the applications for grants, if needed.

Bill Segars and Guy Wallace reported on the American Revolution Marker Inventory Project.

Segars said South Carolina is blessed to have lots of roadside markers. In fact Darlington County has the third largest number of markers behind Charleston and Richland counties, he said.

The committee’s objective was to find the markers, inventory them and determine the condition of each marker. The marker program was started in 1905.

“My task has been to find, photograph and document the exact locations of nearly 500 markers and sites in South Carolina related to the American Revolution,” Segars said.

He said this is being done so that South Carolina will be ready, and historic sites can be easily found when visitors come during the 250th anniversary celebration.

He has photographed the markers in full view, close-up view with hub and close-up view with readable text. Segars said this process has been followed for each of the 487 sites visited and has yielded a total of 3,319 photographs. With a present total of 527 sites on the inventory list that leaves 40 sites to be found.

Segars said when an associated site is mentioned in the marker text, that site is included also, but as a separate number. Each marker has a number that represents the number assigned to that county and the number of marker in the county.

He said it's time to start improving the condition of markers that need repair or replacing. This applies to roadside markers only, he said. He said they have found about 20 markers are missing.

He said the look of markers has changed over the years. The preferred marker is black on silver.

In photographing markers, he has divided them into seven categories, one to five, depending on condition of the marker, painted murals and others. Marker conditions are: good, fair, poor, needs attention and bad.

He said it would be the responsibility of the group who placed the marker to pay for repairs. Segars said they can only suggest and will start with the markers rated 5 and go upward. He said they will explain that we have people coming here for the celebration and the markers need to be in better condition.

He said they are hoping have some grant money to help with markers that are missing or the organization that paid for the marker no longer exists.

Segars said there are 19 painted murals in Clarendon County. They have been painted on buildings and have descriptive information.

Wallace showed the map he has been working on that pinpoints the location of the markers with a brief description about its significance to the American Revolution.

Baxley said this is only the tip of the iceberg as to what these gentlemen have done.

Committee reports were given before lunch and afterwards Jack Parker, author of “Parker’s Guide to the Revolutionary War in South Carolina,” spoke. His book is the only book published for any state that gives a brief account of each action, the location as best known, with a map and the GPS coordinates for each and every action known in South Carolina to date, Baxley said.

Brain Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission also spoke on the history of Darlington District.

The day ended with Bill Segars conducting a tour.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.