JOE GUZZARDI: Border fiasco ensures tight mid-term races

After seven months in the White House, and despite horrible immigration polling, an issue that cost the Democrats the 2016 presidential election, the Biden administration just doesn’t care about voters’ opinions or how sustained open borders will alter sovereign nation America.

Like it or not, open borders are here to stay for the simplest reason. No one in the Biden administration, least of all the president and his Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, wants immigration laws enforced.

The law, 8 U.S. Code § 1225, is crystal clear on borders: aliens who do not have a legal right to be present in the U.S. “shall be detained pending a final determination of credible fear of persecution and, if found not to have such a fear, until removed.”

That is, as former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Andrew McCarthy wrote, “even those who credibly claim to fear persecution if returned from whence they came – the infinitesimally small percentage of legitimate refugees among the hordes now seeking entry – are supposed to be held in custody until that claim is fully adjudicated.”