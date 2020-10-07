JOE GUZZARDI: Deep State subverts American workers again

At the same time, DHS officials have started the process to give backlogged Indian and Chinese nationals up to 300,000 employment authorization documents. The nationals would receive a so-called Green Card Lite that will nevertheless eventually lead to permanent residency and citizenship.

A Green Card Lite provides legal status to an uncapped number of foreign nationals and their families. The Indian worker population in the U.S. is about 1 million, a total that has certainly sent a nearly equal number of U.S. tech workers to the unemployment line. Because their fates are tied to their employers’ approval, H-1B employees are indentured servants or, as the Immigration Reform Law Institute’s John Miano refers to them, “bonded” servants.

Moreover, once those workers become lawful permanent residents, they can petition spouses and children to join them. Princeton University researchers found that an average of 3.5 people per each new petition. That would allow today’s 1 million Indian workers to eventually swell the U.S. population by 3.5 million as the petitioners’ families come to America.