MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: Building a strong community

Our city is filled with a great mixture of people who have lived their entire lives in Hartsville, those that moved here for work or school, and those that moved here because they simply loved our small town with a big heart.
No matter what your reason might be for being in Hartsville, I hope that you have developed a love and passion for this city in the way that I have in my first three months here. The best way for a city to grow and build a strong sense of community is for the citizens to take pride in their town and work to make it better.
There are many ways that you can work to make Hartsville a better place to live, work and play.
One great way to get involved in the community is by simply being informed. The Hartsville Messenger does a great job of getting city news out. Our communications team also works to keep the city social media pages up to date with all of the Hartsville happenings.
City of Hartsville, SC Government on Facebook is a great resource for many of these announcements. This page often shares information from all departments of the city to get a message across quickly. The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce is another great resource that represents the greater Hartsville area.
Another great way to build a stronger community is by having residents taking ownership of issues when they arise. Our city teams do a tremendous job of being proactive, but the reality is that we need eyes all across the city to help identify issues, including reporting potholes, broken street signs, missed trash pickups and everything in between.
The city has partnered with CitiBot, a resident engagement system that allows you to text in a problem that you see in the city that gets distributed to the appropriate department to resolve the issue. This is a great system that gives you a voice to improve our city. To take advantage of this program, you may text “hello” to 843.800.2432. From there, you can ask questions, report problems and so much more.
The final way that I would like to suggest to residents is to volunteer in our beautiful city. This might look a little different than normal right now because of COVID-19, but many of our community organizations are constantly working to help the community in many different ways.
I encourage you to find an organization with a mission that you are passionate about, as there are a variety of groups that work to help animals, children, the underserved and more.
Each and every one of our residents and visitors are important to helping us build a strong community in Hartsville. At the end of the day, each of the ways to get involved above are important, but there are even simpler things that you can do to make an impact on our community. I invite you to check on your neighbors, support a local business and just be encouraging to all of those around you. This positivity and civility by Hartsville will help us to all overcome the impacts of COVID-19 and come out stronger in the end.
Daniel Moore is Hartsville’s city manager.
