MOMENT WITH THE MANAGER: Building a strong community

The city has partnered with CitiBot, a resident engagement system that allows you to text in a problem that you see in the city that gets distributed to the appropriate department to resolve the issue. This is a great system that gives you a voice to improve our city. To take advantage of this program, you may text “hello” to 843.800.2432. From there, you can ask questions, report problems and so much more.

The final way that I would like to suggest to residents is to volunteer in our beautiful city. This might look a little different than normal right now because of COVID-19, but many of our community organizations are constantly working to help the community in many different ways.

I encourage you to find an organization with a mission that you are passionate about, as there are a variety of groups that work to help animals, children, the underserved and more.

Each and every one of our residents and visitors are important to helping us build a strong community in Hartsville. At the end of the day, each of the ways to get involved above are important, but there are even simpler things that you can do to make an impact on our community. I invite you to check on your neighbors, support a local business and just be encouraging to all of those around you. This positivity and civility by Hartsville will help us to all overcome the impacts of COVID-19 and come out stronger in the end.

Daniel Moore is Hartsville’s city manager.