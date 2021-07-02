State tops 100 COVID cases Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Friday broke the 100 confirmed cases of COVID barrier for the first time in many days and also reported four deaths associated with the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, for the reporting period that ended Wednesday, reported 139 new confirmed cases of the virus along with 85 probable cases and four confirmed deaths -- one of which was in Marlboro County.

The Pee Dee, for the same period, reported five confirmed cases, three in Florence County and one each in Marlboro and Williamsburg counties.

For the period the state reported 8,132 tests with 2.8% positivity.