MULLINS, S.C. – A group of eight students from Missouri Western State University were in town last week volunteering their time during spring break to help the Marion County Habitat for Humanity with construction of a disaster relief volunteer dormitory to house individuals arriving in Marion County to assist with home building and repairs.

Students from the collegiate challenge Montana Frakes, Summer Fude, Addison Boyle, Hunter Thornburg, Becks Henderson, Julia Utterback, Joshua Clary and Hannah Murphy made the trip thanks to student union funding.

Marion County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ricky Hardee said it’s been hard getting volunteers other than college groups. The students fill the biggest need, he said. Students also arrived from Siena College and Villanova University.

“This is the last group,” Hardee said. “The disaster relief dormitory is in response to Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence,” Hardee said.

Hardee said the building is designed to accommodate 38 individuals in bunk beds, with two additional bedrooms for husband-and-wife teams. The dorm will also include a commercial kitchen and dining area with four bathrooms.

Hardee said the project is not only proactive when disaster strikes but also can be utilized for a variety of needs.

Marion County Habitat for Humanity site manager Maxie Hardee said the volunteers have done a lot of painting and trim work.

“We’re really close to getting to the end of the job,” Maxie Hardee said. “This team here we really appreciate them coming and hopefully by the end of the week we will be finishing up.”

For more information call 843-464-3747.