More than a dozen employers participate in Marion County job fair event

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Zach McKay said he wanted to maximize participation from employers and prospective employees during a job fair event held at the Marion County Administration Building Thursday.

“We’re trying to make this the first of a recurring process,” he said. “We want to do two job fairs a year and want to get the high schoolers involved.”

More than a dozen industries ranging from Marion County School District, McLeod Health, MUSC Health, Sopacko, Leisure Pool Care and DMA and Maxwood Furniture.

Multiple job sites are continuing their economic momentum adding more employees. Maxwood has opened a second facility in Marion. DMA Holdings, Inc. expanded operations in Mullins with another facility in Nichols adding 25 jobs and are in the works of adding a third location in Marion while Leisure Pools and Spas North America Inc. have added more than 180 jobs since establishing operations in Marion nearly two years ago.

Organizers encouraged applicants to come dressed to impress for on-site job interviews and applications.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said it was the county’s second job fair in two years.

“We had a great turnout on a Saturday on the first one we had,” he said. “We looked back and evaluated and one the things we wanted to do was have one during the week.”

Harper said officials want to try and provide as many opportunities as possible for citizens to find jobs.

“There are some good paying jobs out there and hope that people come up and take an opportunity to either look for a new job or advance their careers.”

