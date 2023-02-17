MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers took care of business at home winning their first round match-up against Chesterfield 91-60 in the Class 2A playoffs Thursday.
L.J. Sindab scored a team-high 18 points followed by 15 points from teammate J.J. Davis and 12 points from Tavion Torres.
Mullins (15-5) welcomes Wade Hampton to town Saturday in the second round. The two teams met in Mullins last season in the third round of the playoffs with the Red Devils earning a 64-51 win to reach the lower state final.