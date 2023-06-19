MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins City Councilmembers hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating the renovation for the Mullins Recreation Department gym Tuesday night.

The $953,995 project was funded through the capital sales tax.

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said he was happy to share the moment with local leaders.

“We’re very excited and very pleased to see the renovations finished,” he said. “We were finally able to get through it COVID and prices going up and down. It was a big battle but it’s done and I think it’s something the entire community can be proud of.”

Improvements at the gym features new flooring, expanded concessions area, bathrooms along with a heating and cooling system.

City Administrator Holly Jackson said she remembers her first job working for the city 26 years ago with the recreation department.

“We were here when it was 900 degrees,” she said. “To sit in here and be comfortable and know that people can come in here and use the gym and not worry about the weather keeping them out. Now kids can come and adults can come. It’s a feather in our hats.”

Mullins Recreation Director Allen Floyd called it a better situation for the youth.

“They’re going to really be able to play year-round,” Floyd said, thanking Gilbert Construction Company on the $953,995 project.

Mullins City Council Christian Phillips said the project was four years in making and excited about project for the community.

The facility has hosted basketball games in the city before a new high school was built in 1981 as a result of a fire burning down the old Mullins High School in 1976.

In other business, Mullins City Council members made it official, promoting Jackson to City Administrator. Jackson, a longtime human resources director had served five years as interim administrator.

It was decision supported by Woodbury.

“We’re really satisfied with our decision,” Woodbury said. “Holly has decades of experience with the city. She knows the inside and out and she is a great asset to the team and always has been. Moving her from interim to the official capacity of an administrator is step we thought was necessary to move us up to the next level.”

Jackson said it’s been a smooth transition.

“They’ve always trusted me and always let me do the administrator job,” Jackson said. “Now it feels like I have backing. I feel like I can make a decision and I have back-up. It’s just super nice.”

Jackson said the experience allowed her to ask more questions and learn from others.

“People were open to answer my questions because they knew I was learning.”