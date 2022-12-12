Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

MULLINS, S.C. — South Carolina Air National Guard fighter pilot Taj Troy performed a flyover over his hometown in Mullins and his aunt Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson’s Learning Korner before landing at the Marion County Airport to talk aviation with a group of children from the intergenerational daycare facility and preschool program.

Troy discussed flying an F-16 along with providing a look at his private plane.

“I just wanted to motivate and inspire kids,” Troy said. “When I was their age I came out here from the Learning Korner and that inspired me to be a pilot. To be able to bring them out here to see this, hopefully sparks some kind of interest in aviation and change lives.”

Troy is the founder and owner at Propel Aviation Center LLC based in Newberry. He’F-16 fighter jets for more than 24 years and flown as a commercial pilot for nearly a decade. Now he hopes to share his experience with others.

“It’s all about exposure,” Troy said. “My flight school is in Newberry and it’s an all in one-stop training center. We also rent our airplanes. It’s based on my faith and my ministry is aviation.”

Troy said he wants visitors to his flight school to feel loved and welcomed.

“It’s just an environment you can walk-in at all ages,” he said.

Troy said his goal is to bring a flight school to Marion County.

“I have three pilot hats and that is what I want to show the kids that there are no restrictions on your opportunities,” he said.

Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson said the students were learning about the different modes of transportation.

“The airplane is one that we’re doing first,” she said. “I’m elated to see my nephew. I can imagine how a mother feels when they see their child do something so great. Words can’t express the feelings.”

Troy-Johnson said the program will continue to expose children to careers and opportunities.

“At this age children learn and they grow,” she said. “They soak up so much information.”