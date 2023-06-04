MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins High School hosted graduation for the class of 2023 for 90 seniors Friday.

Valedictorian Zimena Cornejo-Garcia applauded her classmates on the accomplishment.

“We made it,” she said. Garcia called her class strong, utilizing perseverance to be successful.

“I know some of you have rainy days but we never doubted the sun would shine,” she said. “Talk about a strong class. We have been through it all from losing precious time due to COVID to losing our beloved classmate.”

Garcia quitting isn’t an option and credited her class for never giving up.

“No matter what you’ve been through, we made it here today and that’s a win,” she said.