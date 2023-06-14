ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Mullins native Kendrick. D. Lewis was among three members of the South Carolina State University athletics staff who received promotions; Acting Director of Athletics Keshia Campbell announced.

Kemberly Greene has been promoted to Acting Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff and Senior Woman Administrator, Kendrick Lewis to Assistant AD for Athletic Media Relations and Marketing, and Arnold Malloy to Associate AD for External Affairs. The three will assume their new roles immediately.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to team with this trio to work diligently to enhance the overall experiences for our student-athletes and fan base,” Campbell said upon announcing the promotions.

Lewis, in his eighteenth (18th) year at SC State, manages and oversees the day-to-day operations of the Athletics Media Relations Office, as well as serves as a Sports Administrator for women’s soccer and softball.

Prior to his new appointment, he previously held several other positions in the athletics department, including assistant sports information director, sports information director (SID) and director of athletics media relations and marketing. Lewis, who also served a short stint as a graphics artist/athletic liaison in the University Relations and Marketing Department, was named Staff Employee of the Year for the department in 2013.

In addition to his duties in the department of athletics, at SC State Lewis serves on several committees at the University including Customer Service & Image Building, Computing & Information Technology Advisory, Gender Equity, Sports Awards Banquet, and Game Management, Staff Senate, and the Staff Employee of the Year Committee.

Lewis is a 2011 graduate of the NCAA Leadership Institute for Minority Males & Females and a 2012 Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute graduate. He is also a voting pollster on several national college football polls and serves as voting committee member on the SC State Athletic Hall of Fame and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.

A 1993 graduate of Mullins High School, Lewis earned a bachelor’s in psychology, with a minor in journalism, from SC State in 2003, and is currently working on his Master of Business with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership from Columbia Southern.

During his undergraduate days, he was a student-worker in the Office of Sports Information under Hall of Fame SID Bill Hamilton, whom he succeeded in 2013, and is only the second person in history to hold the position.

Lewis, the father of a daughter (Jaton Lewis) and son (Kaleb Asher Lewis), is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.