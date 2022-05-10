Mullins’s Palmer to play at Methodist University

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers defensive lineman Zamon Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at NCAA Division III Methodist University Tuesday morning.

“He’s been on the team four years and it’ll put tears in my eyes to see him go,” Mullins head coach John Williams said. “I’m so proud of Zamon Palmer. He’s an excellent student and also an excellent football player.”

Williams said he looks forward to coming to see him in Fayetteville, N.C.

Palmer registered 28 tackles for the Auctioneers, rebounding from playing just three games the prior season due to COVID-19 protocols cancelling games. He spent time playing downs and rotating between defensive tackle, defensive end and linebacker.

“It feels real good,” Palmer said of his decision. “They got in contact with me while I was looking for a home at that time and I wanted to stay close near my family.”

Palmer said it felt good to get more games under his belt during his senior year.

“We went through a lot of adversity through the season but I was glad to have more than three games,” he said. “We came closer as brothers and as teammates and it felt good to come together one more time.”

Palmer said the experienced helped him learn a lot. He intends to study to become an engineer along with aspirations to continue to play football.

“He’s got a high motor,” Williams said. “His motor never stops and he hustles all the time, giving everything he’s got. That’s why they’re getting somebody good.”

Principal Michael Stone said he was happy to witness Palmer’s accomplishment.

“Seeing him in ninth grade and grow into the student-athlete that he is today has been real rewarding for me as principal,” he said. “It’s always great to celebrate the success of students.”

