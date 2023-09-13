MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Mullins Police officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Tylaura Road in Mullins.

Law enforcement officers had set-up a perimeter between Tylara Road and Cleveland Street while deputies and Marion Police officers placed MUSC Marion Medical Center on lockdown.

Officials said multiple people were shot. One person is dead. One person was transported to MUSC in Charleston while another person was injured but refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.