Outgoing Marion County Councilmembers recognized for years of service

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Councilmembers Elista H. Smith, Tom Shaw and Milton Troy II were called to their final meeting Tuesday morning.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper and Marion County Attorney Chuck McLain III made special presentations to each member recognizing them for more than 60 years combined of service.

“As Administrator you all don’t know what a pleasure it’s been working with you all these last 15 and half years I’ve been here,” Harper said, adding the group will be missed. “You all worked well for county council.”

Smith served 27 years representing Marion County Council District 7.

“I want the county administrator to know I have enjoyed working with you,” Smith said. “And I thank the county attorney for protecting us and making sure we did stuff right. And to my fellow councilmen I enjoyed working with you all. We can fuss in that room and still come out and be friends. That is what this council could do that made it perfect for everybody.”

Troy served 24 years for Marion County Council District 5.

“It’s something I never intended to do,” Troy said. “We didn’t get everything done that we wanted to get done but there were some successes. We had quite a few and I appreciate it.”

Troy said he was thankful and sure those following their term will do a good job.

Shaw served 20 years for Marion County Council District 3.

“I really enjoyed serving on county council,” Shaw said. “It seems like I went to sleep and woke up it was 20 years.”

Shaw said after also serving 14 years on the local school board he plans to sit back and relax.

“We’re going to do all that we can to keep Marion County going,” he said.

District 1 County Councilman John Q. Atkinson said Marion County Council is a better place because of the group.

In other business, a public hearing was held in regards to an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem tax agreement by and between Marion County, South Carolina, and Pruger Solar II, LLC to provide for fee-in-lieu of ad valorem tax incentives and certain special source revenue credits.

Council approved third reading of ordinance #2022-07 to amend the provisions of the Marion County Code of Ordinances relating to taxation, service or user fees, uniform service charges, so as to provide for the creation of the county road maintenance fund, the continued and recurring imposition of a road maintenance fee, and the use of the revenues collected from the road maintenance fee.

First reading and second reading on the ordinance was held on May 10 and May 26 with a public hearing on June 14.

Harper provided an update on plans for a parking lot project at the Marion County Administration Building.

Harper requested advertising for a $1.5 million general obligation bond to finalize the construction of a new parking lot and help fund a new animal shelter.

“The funding comes from several different sources,” Harper said. “Also from funding that we got from the state for the animal shelter at $500,000.” Harper said sources included FEMA and SCDOT County Transportation Committee.

Council approved the request.

Plans are currently being discussed about the cost and location of the new animal shelter, Harper said.

Council also approved a recommendation from Harper, the Human Resource Department and Emergency Medical Service to offer a $2,000 sign-on bonus for current EMS employees and new hires.

“We’re still short on employees on the paramedic side,” Harper informed.