MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy softball coach Will Eskridge and the Lady Golden Eagles softball team won their second straight SCISA state championship on Tuesday.

The Lady Golden Eagles piled-up the runs in a 15-5 win at Orangeburg Prep in six innings.

Pitcher Jordan Perritt earned the victory in four innings of work and four strikeouts.

Lizzie McCaskill led Pee Dee Academy at the plate going 3-for-4 with a triple and home-run while adding three RBIs.

Baxleigh Arnnette drove-in a pair of runs along with Ava Fowler will Perritt added run support with three hits and four RBIs.

The Lady Golden Eagles’ dominant run on the season results in a 23-5 overall record. The program has won three state championships since 2018.