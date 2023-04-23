MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy baseball coach Brian Davis was honored by his team ahead of Wednesday’s 11-0 win over Myrtle Beach Christian Academy at home. Davis was presented a team signed baseball from the winning game and a cake celebrating in front of the home crowd. Davis has led the team to three state championships in his seventh season as coach.

The Golden Eagles head into the final week of the season with games at home against King’s Academy on Tuesday and at Lee Academy on Wednesday. Pee Dee Academy earned win No 100 for Davis at Williamsburg Academy 7-3 on April 6. The team followed up with a 17-0 win at Myrtle Beach Christian Academy improving to 10-3 on the season and battling for first-place in the