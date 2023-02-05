MULLINS, S.C. – Head coach Kyle Drew and the Pee Dee Academy boys are 16-4 on the season and 5-1 in region play. The squad hosted Williamsburg and Myrtle Beach Christian heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Golden Eagles are led by only two seniors in forwards Hudson Spivey and Peyton Hardee. Spivey led the team with 13 points in a 45-23 win over the Stallions. He recently surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark and is now the top three all-time scorers at the school.

“Hudson brings a little bit of everything,” Drew said. “He’s a force inside and can stretch the floor a little bit. He can handle the basketball and he’s our rim protector also.”

Pee Dee Academy was held-off by the Saints Friday night 52-57. Spivey led the team with 20 points followed by Colby Richardson with 15 points and Jamison Rogers with 10 points.

“This game was for first place in the region and we have to go them and Florence Christian to shake-out the region,” Drew said. “I’m really proud of the junior varsity players that stepped-up on the leadership of Hudson Spivey and Peyton Hardee.”

Drew said he is excited about his team’s chemistry and their effort on the court. A tough schedule got the team prepared to move up to SCISA Class 3A in a new region.

“We have a tough region,” Drew said. “We always try to play some teams that get you prepared so games like this don’t surprise you. The schools are little bigger than us and deeper off the bench but we try to make it more of a half-court game.

Pee Dee Academy girls are 6-0 in the region and 15-1 overall. The Lady Golden Eagles defeated Williamsburg 34-18 and followed up with a 28-23 win over Myrtle Beach Christian.

Pee Dee Academy girls basketball coach Meg Webster said the team is getting a big lift from senior guard Abby Johnson, who led the team with 13 points. Junior Lizzie McCaskill added 11 points while sophomore Rebecca Hammond led team with 10 points against Williamsburg. Sophomore newcomer Kaylin Davis and freshman Meredith Larrimore also add immediate production for the young team.

“I’m extremely proud of those girls,” Webster said. “That is the hardest I’ve seen them play all year long.”

Webster said the team responded in a defensive game aiming to challenge for a region championship.

“Abby Johnson probably has eight double-doubles and Lizzie McCaskill is somebody I can count on defensively in the game,” she said. “It’s exciting for me to have so many young players. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Pee Dee Academy will host Dillon Christian on Feb. 10.