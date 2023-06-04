MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy celebrated graduation for 44 seniors at the school Thursday night.

Valedictorian Easton Buffkin represented his class along with salutatorian Jordan Perritt.

Pee Dee Academy seniors embrace Head of School Dr. Tracy Holcombe provided one last message to her students during the ceremony.

“What I want you take from here is keep your eyes on Jesus,” Holcombe said. “You’re getting ready to head out to a world where you will face the unimaginable.

Holcombe said the school tried their best to protect students and prepare them for what lies ahead. “Remember what we’ve taught you and keep your eyes on him. I love you and wish you all the best in life.”