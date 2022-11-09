Pee Dee Academy’s Spivey sets school record for touchdowns in route to 3A title game

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy senior quarterback Hudson Spivey set a school record 102 passing touchdowns for his career in route to a 42-27 win over Pinewood Prep on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A state football semifinals.

Spivey threw four touchdown passes in the first half to give the Golden Eagles a 28-8 halftime lead over the Panthers and ran for a touchdown to seal the game.

“It’s a great feeling,” Spivey said. “It’s a team effort. My running backs are great. My offensive line is great and my wide receivers are great. This record is for them not for me.”

Spivey also threw for 243 yards in the game.

Pee Dee Academy coach Jonathan King said his team responded in the game and executed on the field.

“I knew our leaders were going to lead and they did that against a really good football team,” King said. “I can’t say enough about this group of seniors. This group of seniors is incredible. All 12 of them contribute to this team and they all are important parts of what we do on offense, defense and special teams.”

King said his team adjusted to moving up to play a new level of football against challenging opponents.

Pee Dee Academy (10-1) will face the winner of the Florence Christian vs. Wilson Hall in the state championship game at Charleston Southern University at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.