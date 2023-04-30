MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy coach softball Will Eskridge eclipsed 100 career victories during Tuesday’s 7-0 win at Laurence Manning. The team celebrated in front of the home-crowd before Friday’s 4-2 victory over Hannah Pamplico, improving the team’s record to 16-4.

Eskridge reached the milestone in just five seasons while the program has reached the state championship series four consecutive seasons since their state championship victory in 2018, winning another state title in 2022.

“I honestly didn’t know that I had it but I obviously couldn’t get it without these girls and my coaches’ help,” Eskridge said. “This is a fantastic group. We’ve won two out of the last five championships and with everybody healthy I feel like we can do that again this year.”

Eskridge he is looking for other players to pick-up the slack and play well while a few teammates heal from injury.

The Lady Golden Eagles head into the final week of the season with three games before the home finale against Wilson Hall on May 9 at 4 p.m.