MARION, S.C. – Pee Dee Coalition of Marion welcomed a full house of guest visiting the opening of a new satellite crisis center on Thursday. Staff and board members hosted an open house and ribbon cutting event with the public and city officials.

Marion County Coordinator Michelle Brewton Smith thanked supporters and more than 50 donors including the Marion County Healthcare Foundation’s $65,000 donation.

“We’re so extremely blessed to have a new facility because we had donors and community leaders all come together to help us,” Smith said. “We are now rent-free and it means so much to mean because the community believes what we do and they stand behind us. We need them when we’re supporting victims because they need to know someone has their backs.”

Smith said the crisis center will help victims of domestic and sexual assault with free services including filing orders of protection, court advocates, counseling, and trauma specialist.

Trauma Counselor Linda Adams said she was excited to work out of the new office.

“It’s beautiful,” she said. “We’re so grateful to have donations for a building for this purpose.”

Volunteer Community Education Coordinator Danyell Rogers said she spends a lot of time out in the community but happy to work out of the new facility.

“I am in love with the building,” Rogers said. “It’s very welcoming and took a lot of hard-work. It’s a blessed building already.”

For more information email msmith@peedeecoalition.org or call 843-423-6568. The PDC crisis line is 1-800-273-7820.