Phillip Simmons holds-off Marion 12-8

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes split their first two games in the Class 2A lower district six of the playoffs this week. Marion defeated North Central at home 6-4 Tuesday night with Tre Johnson leading the way with a homer and RBI single in the fifth inning for the go-ahead run.

Phillip Simmons came to Fox Field Thursday night jumping out to 6-2 after scoring five runs in the second inning.

Infielder Sheldon “Peanut” Anderson got the Swamp Foxes on the board in the bottom of the inning driving in two runs with a base-hit through the gap.

The Iron Horses added two more runs in the following inning but Johnson’s shot to center allowed John Reed enough time to round the bases for a run to cut the lead to 8-3.

Marion rallied with five runs in the fifth and sixth inning to close the gap 9-8 but Phillip Simmons put the game away with three runs in the final inning.

Marion (12-3) will host North Central again Saturday.

