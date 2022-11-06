Pick 42 Foundation community garden initiative awarded $146,000 USDA grant

MULLINS, S.C. -- Pick 42 Foundation Director Miko Pickett announced the expansion of the Reimagine Garden Initiative after being selected to receive a $146,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The grant will renew annually for three years, she said.

“It’s about neighbors helping neighbors,” Pickett said.

The grant will aid in decreasing food insecurity and creating healthier lifestyles in Marion County, Pickett said. “The Reimagine Garden Initiative initiated by Pick 42 Foundation directly correlates with this goal. Core partners for the initiative include the University of South Carolina, Arnold School of Public Health, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service, City of Mullins and Marion County School District.”

Pick 42 Foundation’s Reimagine Garden Initiative intends to partner with the local community to offer additional support and resources for citizens. As part of the award, Pick 42 Foundation will provide nutrition education, healthy cooking classes, and gardening and growing practices education to youth, teens, and adults.

“We are looking forward to this project. It’s a new day of healthy learning and living in Marion County,” Pick 42 Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dom Pickett said.

The initiative will also offer part-time employment opportunities to include, four student ambassadors. The foundation also committed to four additional gardens in Mullins: with projected locations of Front Street, Barnes Street, McArthur Street, and W Marion Street.

The initial project will begin as early as February 2023.

“I am excited about the community coming together for this project. The Reimagine Garden Initiative has a ripple affect; everyone can benefit from it,” Mullins City Councilwoman and foundation president Terry Davis said.

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said access to healthy foods is needed.

“Having the Pick 42 Foundation as a recipient of the USDA Grants funds is a huge win for the city of Mullins and its residents,” he said. “We look forward to our continued partnership.”

For more information call 843-620-4000 or visit www.pick42foundation.