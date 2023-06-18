MULLINS, S.C. – Pick 42 Foundation’s 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration featured a full day of music, performing arts, food and craft vendors along with games for kids at Smith Haven Park Saturday. The event also provided an opportunity to learn, register to vote and receive free vegetables.

Pick 42 Foundation Executive Director Miko Pickett said event provided a great deal to the public.

“We have so much,” she said. “We have 12 food vendors and 13 business vendors. Our sponsors are truly amazing.”

Pickett said the event has grown over the years.

“This is the biggest and best event ever,” she said. “Our planning team was so engaged.”

Pickett said it’s a lot of work organizing but now have up to 59 volunteers helping along with city officials and staff.

“It’s all of our community effort,” she said.

Picket said the community continues to embrace the event and learn.

“Every hour we have a Juneteenth moment,” she said. “If you didn’t know when you came in then hopefully by the time you leave you will learn a lot more about Juneteenth and why African Americans celebrate this very important holiday.”

Mullins City Councilwoman Terry Davis presented a special recognition to 79-year old musician Carl Brunson for his years of service performing for the public.

“He’s never met a stranger,” Davis said. “Any place he can plug his music up and play Carl is there. If you know Carl you will never forget his affection and personality.”