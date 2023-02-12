DARLINGTON, S.C. – Counties in South Carolina’s northeastern region reported more than 1 billion dollars in new investment with over 2,400 jobs created.

“This has been a monumental year of announcements, job creation and developing projects for our region,” said Yancey McGill, a former S.C. lieutenant governor and North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA) executive committee chairman, “We are excited to see the amazing opportunities these announcements provide and the high potential for further growth and development.”

According to NESA – the non-profit regional economic development group serving Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties – the region had a record year with over $1.106 billion in new investment in 2022, as well as the creation of 2,440 jobs.

The regional unemployment rate was 3.8% as of December 2022. The lowest recorded unemployment rate for the year was in April at 3.2% and the highest was in February at 5.2%. Up until October 2022, the region averaged around 320 initial unemployment claims per week and a total of 13,471 claims were made. Employment in the NESA region at the end of December was at 316,088 which represented a 0.6% increase from December 2019. Regionally, there were 15 announcements: seven were existing industry expansions and eight were new locations.

“There were many exciting announcements throughout the year in 2022,” McGill said. “We want to congratulate and commend each of these companies for making investments in our communities. To everyone, particularly the economic developers and county leaders, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring these projects to fruition, we want to thank each and every one of you.”

“We are thrilled to welcome companies like Envision AESC and DC Blox that are bringing cutting-edge technology to the state of South Carolina and the NESA region,” McGill said. “Each company that either expanded or announced new investment are recognizing the opportunities here and the value of our hardworking people.”

Looking forward, McGill said he is optimistic about the year ahead.

“We will continue to proactively work with county economic developers, allied partners and entities at the state level to promote product development in the region,” he said. “We will continue to employ strategic recruiting initiatives and stay fully engaged to support each of our counties’ economic development efforts.”

McGill noted that the NESA staff provide tools to make it easier for searching and virtually touring available sites in the region. All of these tools, along with NESA’s 2022 Annual Report, can be found at nesasc.org. NESA had their annual meeting on February 9, 2023.

County Update:

Darlington County

Population: 63,433

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Average annual wages: $51,200

GDP: $2,442,221,000

2022 in review:

Darlington County completed certification for the Darlington County I-20 Industrial Park, located on Partnership Drive just off exit 137 on Interstate 20. This county-owned site is being marketed to recruit new industry to the area.

Workforce development committees were established to promote dialog among leaders in local private industry, Darlington County public schools, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Coker University. Multiple solar farm projects were announced with combined investments of approximately $37 million.

2023 expectations:

The Darlington County Economic Development Partnership is assessing and working to meet the needs of existing industries within the county. As part of this initiative, they are engaging business, community and education leaders to create innovative employee training.