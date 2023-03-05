MARION, S.C. – Rep. Lucas Atkinson and Sen. Kent Williams continue to work together supporting local improvement projects throughout Marion County. The duo presented a $40,000 check to the city of Marion to upgrade Veterans Memorial Triangle on Main Street Friday.

Atkinson said he was happy to help in the beautification efforts that include a partnership with Azalea Garden Club members. The project will feature a fountain, landscaping, new benches and a Blue Star Memorial Marker.

“We can’t thank our veterans enough for their sacrifices for protecting us and for defending our rights,” he said. “The garden clubs have helped so much with beautification. I think this is a great thing we have for the people coming into Marion this is one of the first things they see.”

Sen. Kent Williams said great things are happening in Marion.

“They’re encouraging people to visit Marion,” he said. “This checks represents that we appreciate what you all do for the city of Marion and keeping it beautiful and we know it takes resources.”

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady said he was thankful for everything done by the delegates.

“They bring the money back to their constituency and you know everybody in Marion appreciates everything you do,” he said. “Thank you for this generous contribution.”