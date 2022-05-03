 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate Update: Supporting social workers

5A-082521-mse-news-sen-kent-williams-column.jpg

Sen. Kent Williams

It is budget week in the South Carolina General Assembly, and the Senate has spent long hours debating which areas of South Carolina deserve the most support.

Throughout my eighteen years in the South Carolina Senate, I have held firm in my belief that our state’s social workers are the backbone of our society and should be supported as such.

This year, I was honored to be selected as the 2022 Legislator of the Year by the South Carolina chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

It has been my privilege to speak often with the leaders in the Pee Dee area social work offices and with many of the dedicated line workers in the numerous social work agencies.

I know firsthand how much their tireless (and often thankless) advocacy means to the people of South Carolina, and I am proud to continue my support for the unsung heroes of our community in the South Carolina Senate.

Social work is an incredibly diverse career field; school personnel, physical and mental health workers, and substance abuse specialists are all vitally important roles that improve our community and make it a great place to live and work. Without the work that they do, our children and parents would have fewer resources at our schools and our communities would be less healthy. Particularly for our social workers who deal with our most vulnerable children, it is not an exaggeration to say that these workers are one of the only reasons our most forgotten children are not completely abandoned.

The next time you see a social worker, I encourage you to take a moment and thank them for their dedication to the people of South Carolina.

Many of these men and women dedicate their entire lives to ensuring the most downtrodden members of our community have their basic needs met. They are essential to the functioning of our society, and they deserve to know how much we appreciate them.

