MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins junior shooting guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab is named the Region 8-2A Player of the Year for the second straight season last week. Auctioneers head coach Eric Troy also received his second coach of the year award.

Sindab was recently named to the North-South All-Star game and Class 2A All-State. He averaged 20.5 points, six rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.5 steals per game.

Troy led Mullins a third region title since 2018 and a lower state semifinal appearance 16-6 record.

Mullins junior guard J.J Davis and senior Demitrius “D.J.” Sanders earned second team all-region. Davis averaged 11. ppg.

Marion juniors Jamorious Wilson and Jamarius Williams along with sophomore Jamier Legette were named all-region.

Marion Lady Swamp Foxes basketball players Jadae Davis and Maliyah Williams. Davis averaged 15 points per game while Williams added 11.5 points.

Pee Dee Academy senior forward Hudson Spivey was named SCISA Region 2-3A Player of the Year averaging 18.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.