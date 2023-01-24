Sindab’s 33-point barrage leads Mullins over Marion 98-67

MULLINS, S.C. –Mullins Auctioneers senior guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab scored a game-high 33 points to lead his squad squad to a 97-68 win over rival Marion at home Tuesday night.

Mullins broke out the gate fast and was off to a faster start with a 17-2 run in the first five minutes of the game. Sindab dropped 16 points in the first half while the Auctioneers held a 44-30 lead. Teammates D.J. Sanders and J.J. Davis each added eight points before halftime.

Mullins head coach Eric Troy said the fought hard on the boards to take the advantage in front of packed-house.

“That’s what we talking about and that’s controlling that emotion,” he said. “Play with your heart but also execute.”

The Auctioneers lead continued to grow in the third quarter, highlighted by a three-point jumper from Sindab to put the team ahead 54-33 at the 4:55 mark.

Davis added 20 points while Sanders finished with 17 points.

Jamarius Williams led Marion with 16 points.

Troy said his team has been playing consistent.

“You just got to be consistent, play hard and play with a lot of energy,” Troy said. “See where you go from there and let the chips fall where they may.”

Mullins improves to 11-4 and unbeaten through four games against region opponents. The team is also on a six-game winning streak.

“They want to win every battle,” Troy said.

The Auctioneers host Lee Central Friday night.

In girls action, Sheteria Bethea scored a game-high 18 points to lead Marion to a 40-33 win over Mullins. Bethea was recently promoted from the team’s junior varsity squad and helped the Lady Swamp Foxes clinch an important region victory.

Marion girls basketball coach Camilla Jones said it felt good for a group mainly of reserve players getting experience in a key game.

“They’re learning and this is getting them experience for the next level,” Jones said. “They’re a little nervous about playing varsity games but they’re making it through. So far it’s going pretty good. The junior varsity players have stepped-in. We’re all one team and committed.”

Jones said the team continues to develop but are playing together to finish the season.

“Trust the process, be committed and give it all we got,” she said.

Marion improves to 7-10 and 2-2 in region play.

Rykah Barr added six points for Marion while Jada Davis led Mullins with 12 points along with eight points from Jazmyne Rowell.

Mullins head coach Myron Gerald said his young squad has been approaching the season learning from experience.

“We’re young so we’re just taking it game-by-game and week-by-week,” he said. “I’m pleased with these young ladies are doing. We’re just trying to show some patience. I’m pleased with their effort tonight.”

Gerald said he liked his team’s start and finish in the game.

“I saw some bright spots there,” he said. “I want to see them continue to grow and kind of ignite things for us. There are some that I know that are going to be an offensive plus for us.”