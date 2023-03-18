MARION, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate pitchers Ross Meadows and Jay Riddle pitched for a combined no-hitter during a 17-0 win at Marion Monday night.

Meadows pitched three innings with five strike-outs. Catcher Tannor Buck went 3-for-3 at the plate while Mac Faile, Nick Romanoli and Kam Rheuark each added two hits.

Titans improved their record to 9-2 last week winning their fourth straight game over Northwood Academy Friday night.

Faile went 4.2 scoreless innings on the mound to get the win. Mac Buchanan went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI’s.

Marion (3-3) will host Kingstree on March 31.