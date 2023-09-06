MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace announced the arrest of a man charged with three counts of attempted murder Wednesday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 25-year old Kendrick Deon Currie, Jr. in connection with a shooting at Whispers' Nightclub on Bluff Road in Marion on June 25, he said.

Deputies responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a call of shots fired at the Whispers Nightclub on Bluff Road in Marion. At least three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot. Wallace said all three victims survived.

Currie is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.