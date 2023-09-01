MARION, S.C. – One person was killed in a collision in Marion County Friday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said the collision occurred at about 5:55 a.m. three miles north of Marion on Highway 31 and Old Stage Road near SC 41.

There were two vehicles involved, she said. The driver of a 2017 Kia SUV sideswiped a 2017 Mazda 6. Both cars travelled off the road into a ditch.

Butler said driver of the 2017 Kia SUV was transported by EMS to MUSC Hospital where they died from their injuries. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the driver as Elliott B. Johnson Jr of Horry County.

The driver of the 2017 Mazda 6 was injured and was taken to MUSC hospital by EMS, Butler said.