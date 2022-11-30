Hartsville Community Choir's Christmas Concert set Dec. 6

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Community Choir will perform “Favorite Christmas Anthems” at 7 p.m. Dec. 6.

The Hartsville Community Choir, directed by James Beaumier and accompanied by the Long Bay Symphony, presents its annual Christmas concert, featuring the Hartsville Children’s Chorale directed by Mary Elise Wallace, at West Hartsville Baptist Church.

This concert will include songs such as “Lo How a Rose,” “Jingle Bells,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy,” “Hallelujah Chorus,” and an audience participating carol sing-a-long.

“The HCC consists of members from Darlington and Florence counties whose mission is to perform and promote a diverse, high-quality choral repertoire for Hartsville and surrounding communities,” Artistic Director James Beaumier said. “We also maintain a tradition of choral excellence, provide choral and artistic nourishment for our members and to enhance the audience’s enjoyment and appreciation of the choral arts.”

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.

The HCC performs at least two concerts annually.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/HartsvilleCivicChoral, or www.HartsvilleCommunityChorus.org