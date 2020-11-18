MICHAEL SHANNON: CDC rebukes Trump, torpedoes cruise industry

Cruise Critic noted that the CDC “lifted its long-standing No-Sail Order …But after a weekend of leafing through the [new rules], Cruise Critic staffers and long-time readers have more questions than answers.”

Which should be a lesson to naive business owners who think President Trump has any control over politicized government agencies.

CDC pandemic panic-mongers demand cruise line crews be certified WuFlu-free, conduct “simulated voyages” and test passengers for the Kung Flu before they board the ship and before they disembark on their return to the U.S.

The catch is there are no details explaining the rules and procedures for meeting any of these mandatory requirements. Every time Cruise Critic asked for clarification, CDC bureaucrats repeated the same mantra, “This will be outlined in future technical instructions and orders.”

This makes it impossible for cruise ship lines to plan ahead and prepare ships and crew for the experience of sailing on a hospital ship. This means Redfield’s edict banning any cruise until February 2021 is essentially still in effect, in defiance of Trump’s order.

Passengers are even more in the dark.