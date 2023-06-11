MULLINS, S.C. – More than 347 children hit the field at Mullins High School for University of South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette 2nd annual Hometown Football Camp.

Legette and more than a dozen of his Gamecock teammates helped organize drills and 7-on-7 competition while providing free shirts, water and snacks. Participants even competed running the 40 yard dash.

Legette said the second year of the camp was even better.

“It was a great turnout,” Legette said. “This is a great opportunity for me and I appreciate those boys for coming.”

One of those teammates is also a Marion County native in T.J. Sanders. The 6-foot-5 red-shirt sophomore defensive lineman out of Marion High School appeared in 12 games last season. The 300 pound pass rusher racked up 16 tackles and a sack in 2022, projected to play an even bigger role this upcoming season.

Legette said he still tells people he is surprised to make it out of Mullins.

“I worked hard for this and I just want to continue doing great things for Mullins,” Legette said. “I had great fun last season and I’m enjoying every moment with those boys.”

Legette heads into the 2023 season as one of the nation’s top kick returners, setting a school record with a 29.4-yard average on 15 kickoff returns in 2022 and is averaging 29.2-yards on 19 returns in his career, one return shy of qualifying for the school record held by Deebo Samuel.