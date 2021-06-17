Allen University partnering with Lake City schools

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Allen University and Florence School District Three announced an academic support and community impact partnership on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding aims to increase accessibility to college-level arts and science programming, provide professional mentorship and engaging enrichment and acceleration programming for students district-wide.

“Florence School District Three has a rich history,” said Ernest McNealey, the Allen University president and chief executive officer. “Home to the likes of Ronald E. McNair, Florence School District Three exemplifies the talent that lies in our state. The district is dedicated to ensuring all students are college and career-ready and are productive members of society.

“At Allen University, where we ‘Teach the Mind to Think, the Hands to Work and the Heart to Love,’ students from Florence School District Three can thrive. Providing an increase in accessibility continues our commitment to meeting students where they are and remaining dedicated to the communities we serve.”