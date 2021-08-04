 Skip to main content
Insurance group in Lake City cuts a ribbon
Insurance group in Lake City cuts a ribbon

Burroughs ribbon cutting

Donna Burroughs, the owner of Burroughs Insurance Group and a licensed independent insurance agent since 2002, cuts the ribbon on July 29 at a ceremony that celebrated her new location at 207 Kelley St. in Lake City.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Donna Burroughs, the owner of Burroughs Insurance Group, recently celebrated her new location at 207 Kelley St. in Lake City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony was followed by refreshments inside the newly updated office.

“I love being part of and serving my community,” Burroughs said. “I was downtown for several years, but the opportunity of this new location will allow me to serve both new and existing clients even better.”

Burroughs has been a licensed independent insurance agent since 2002. Burroughs Insurance Group in Lake City serves individuals and small groups when it comes to life insurance, dental/vision plans, medical plans and more.

Burroughs can be reached at 843-647-7503, insuranceagent139@gmail.com and www.burroughsinsurancegroup.com.

