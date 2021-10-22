Florence-Darlington Technical College president visits Mullins campus

MULLINS, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Ford paid a visit to the Mullins Technology Center Thursday. Ford began his new post on Oct. 4 and made it his first stop touring the college’s sites and meeting staff members along with students.

“I was so close to the Mullins campus I wanted to stop in,” Ford said. “Florence-Darlington Technical College is on the move to do phenomenal things to support and help our students. To help the community and help our businesses.”

Ford said he wants to support businesses for retention, recruitment, and expansion.

“I’m excited to be here,” he said.

Ford previously served as vice president of workforce and economic development at South Louisiana Community College.

The Mullins Technology Center was established in 2003 and expanded through a Marion County Healthcare Foundation $400,000 grant award. The 11,000 square foot site features several classrooms, biology lab and clinical nursing lab. Students at the center are enrolled in classes and labs leading to diplomas, certificates and associate degrees.

Programs include an early college cohort that recently helped 11 Mullins high school students earned an associate of arts degree.