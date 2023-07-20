HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Greyson Johnson has been named the new executive director of Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville, the organization announced Wednesday.

Johnson is a Hartsville native and co-founder of Lochwood Studios, a marketing and media company that serves businesses in the Pee Dee Region. He and his company have worked on projects for 50-plus organizations, such as the City of Hartsville, Sonoco, Carolina Pines, Coker University, and South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics, as well as larger organizations like Paramount Studios and the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson is a graduate of Coker University. During his time at Coker, he was awarded the Business Fellow's Scholarship, an academic full-ride, first place in the 2022 Pee Dee Idea Challenge, a competition between more than 70 business start-ups, and InnoVision's 2023 Ibrahim Janajreh Young Innovator Award, a statewide recognition for innovative business solutions.

"I can't wait to be able to help the Hartsville community in a new and even greater way," said Johnson.