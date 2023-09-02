MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles rebounded from last week’s season opening loss with a 28-7 win over Carolina Academy at home Friday night. Wide receiver turned back-up quarterback Miles Trussell rushed for a pair of touchdowns and added a touchdown pass in the win.

“We scored some points and that always helps,” Pee Dee Academy coach Jonathan King said. “We got a lot of work to do. We’re beat up and banged up. We got a lot of injuries and people playing new positions.”

King said the team is a work in progress but was happy to get a win.

Trussell broke on a 95-yard touchdown run to start the game and followed up with an 8-yard touchdown run to give the Pee Dee Academy a 13-0 advantage at halftime.

Trussell nearly included another score in the third quarter but a 25-yard touchdown pass to Will Bass was called back on a holding penalty. He followed up at the 11:13 mark in the fourth quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cutter Miller.

“I thought Miles did great,” King said. “I think he came in and did an admirable job for us. We were very confident in him and I think he did it well.”

Teammate Slate Lewis closed the show with 20-yard touchdown run for the final score.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) travel to Dorchester Academy on Sept. 8.